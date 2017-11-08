Seeing your favorite artist in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Houston will set you back a lot more than seeing the same musician on the same tour in cities like Indianapolis and Buffalo.

Wanderlu conducted a study to figure out exactly how ticket costs differ from city to city in the United States by looking at prices for large-scale arena tours that took place in 2017 (as well as future 2018 tours from artists like The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar).

Their findings revealed that the most expensive cities to catch a show are (in order) Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, San Diego, and Washington D.C. The cheapest cities are Little Rock, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Buffalo, and Grand Rapids.

In line with general cost of living figures, the most expensive locations tend to be large, densely populated cities and it will cost you more money to go to a show on either coast than it will in the midwest.

You can read the full results of the study at Wanderlu here. Continue for an infographic that s​hows have ticket prices vary across the country.