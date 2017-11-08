Louisiana rapper Curren$y is one of the most prolific artists around, with an impressive work rate—he released 12 mixtapes in 2016 alone—and a career that's included working with music legends like Lil Wayne, Master P, and Mos Def. What he's never done, however, is answer tough questions asked by cute puppies.

In the fourth episode of our show Hounded, Curren$y talks fake rappers, studio chemistry, running his own label Jet Life Recordings, and being a celebrity judge on the show 'Versus.' Watch the Curren$y episode of Hounded above and see how Ski Mask The Slump God, Wiki, and Wyclef Jean fared below or on YouTube here.