When you're enjoying Netflix's forthcoming revival of the Channel 4 crime drama Top Boy, you'll have Drake and Adel "Future" Nur to thank. In an expansive new cover story for the Hollywood Reporter, Drake teased his multitude of film and television plans to writer Tatiana Siegel. Though the 6 God doesn't expect to walk away from music anytime soon, he is planning to take up to year to himself to craft some cinema.

"I'm sure I'll stop [making music] one day," Drake said. "When it starts to feel like I'm making it up. Hopefully I'll catch it before I ever get there, right? But right now it feels like we just started, so I don't plan on stopping anytime soon. But I do plan on expanding—to take six months or a year to myself and do some great films. Music's always there."

As part of this expansion, Drake—who still gets sent a script a week for potential acting roles—was once "chased" by disgraced former film exec Harvey Weinstein. Even before decades of sexual harassment and alleged sexual assault were detailed in multiple investigative reports, Weinstein failed to pass Drake and Future's vetting process. "I vetted him with five people and got bad feedback about working with him," Future told THR.

In addition to the 2019 Top Boy revival, Drake and his producing partner are shopping the Vince Carter documentary The Carter Effect. Drake is also collaborating with Anonymous Content's Steve Golin (Mr. Robot, True Detective), A24, and—of course—Apple. According to Jimmy Iovine, Drake has the freedom at Apple to "produce whatever he chooses."

Elsewhere, Drake discussed his love of the Harry Potter franchise and the preposterousness of Wikipedia-scouring detractors. The full story is very much worth a read.