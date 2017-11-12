What appears to be yet another unreleased Drake snippet, surfaced Saturday night. As tends to be the case with new music from Aubrey, listeners offered their feedback in real time. News of yet another Drake song leaking would seem to run counter to Drizzy’s recent comments to Tatiana Siegel of The Hollywood Reporter, where the chart-topping rapper said he wanted to “take six months or a year to myself and do some great films.”

Saturday’s leak was a downtempo, synth-heavy number with about two full bars that are actually discernable.

New Drake snippet 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/ICLEsBjOFR — Drake Direct Media (@DrakeDirectM_) November 12, 2017

“…for me/Don’t pull up at 6 am to cuddle with me/You know how I like it when you loving on me/I don’t wanna die for them to…” Drake cooed, opting for more of a singing approach showcased on “Passionfruit.”

Add in the snippet of what appeared to be a Drake and Quavo collaboration from October, a rumored collab with Trippie Redd, as well as the September snippet Landon Collins previewed on his Instagram stories feed, and the result is a multitude of potential new Drake tracks.