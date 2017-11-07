News of Meek Mill being sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for violating his parole has shocked and angered fans and celebrities alike. Jay Z took to Facebook to post a message on Meek's legal situation, calling it "unjust and heavy handed." Jay also pledged his "support" to Meek Mill "as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence."
People took to social media to comment on Meek Mill and what many see as a particularly harsh sentence that highlights the hypocrisies of the American legal system.
Read the message Jay Z posted on Meek Mill's sentencing below:
"The sentence handed down by the Judge -- against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer -- is unjust and heavy handed. We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career."