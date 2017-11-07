News of Meek Mill being sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for violating his parole has shocked and angered fans and celebrities alike. Jay Z took to Facebook to post a message on Meek's legal situation, calling it "unjust and heavy handed." Jay also pledged his "support" to Meek Mill "as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence."

BREAKING: Rapper Meek Mill sentenced to 2 - 4 years in state prison for probation violations. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/5oeZky07Up — Joe Holden ( @JoeHoldenCBS3 ) November 6, 2017

People took to social media to comment on Meek Mill and what many see as a particularly harsh sentence that highlights the hypocrisies of the American legal system.

Brock Turner raped and unconscious girl and got 6 months



Meek Mill rides a dirtbike in NY and gets 2-4 YEARS. #WhiteAmerikkka — not gary (@trifecta_97) November 6, 2017

The courtroom when they heard the judge give Meek Mill 2-4 YEARS for riding a dirt bike.. pic.twitter.com/CtmzodPqG2 — Brossty ( @BrosstyMusic ) November 6, 2017

Meek Mill's experience with Philadelphia courts and probation is one of the great miscarriages of justice that no one takes seriously. — jeff deeney ( @jeff_deeney ) November 6, 2017

How can Meek Mill get 2-4 years in prison for probation that has followed him for over a decade, but George Zimmerman is free.. Stay woke! — LiL WES ( @ImWesTho ) November 7, 2017

Meek Mill has been sentenced to 2-4 Years in PA State Prison for violating his probation. Violations included dismissed charges. SAD! — DJ Akademiks ( @IamAkademiks ) November 6, 2017

If you think anything Meek Mill has ever done to violate probation merits 2-4 years in state prison you are part of the problem. — jeff deeney ( @jeff_deeney ) November 7, 2017

free meek mill he ain’t do nothing — BJ ( @PRAYINGFORHEAD ) November 7, 2017

Read the message Jay Z posted on Meek Mill's sentencing below: