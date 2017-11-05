Kid Cudi is currently on his Passion, Pain, & Demon Slayin' Tour, making a stop in Chicago at the Aragon Ballroom. Being that it is the hometown of his mentor and former G.O.O.D. Music boss Kanye West, it was only right he prepared a special treat for the crowd.

Chance tipped his followers off that ‘Ye was in the building.

Kid Cudi just brought out Kanye in Chicago — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) November 5, 2017

Not long after, footage of the performance surfaced online. Cudi and Kanye performed “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” off The Life of Pablo. You can watch various videos below.

@KIDCUDI X KANYE WEST IN CHICAGO 👾🌑☄️🏄🏾‍♂️🛰 A post shared by Kameron Casey (@kamcasey) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

Here's Kanye & Cudi performing FSMH part 1 in Chicago!!! pic.twitter.com/QpVe7A1fHD — KTT (@KanyeToThe) November 5, 2017

21. Cudi brings out Kanye on his tour stop in Chicago pic.twitter.com/J82aMUMAYd — KTT (@KanyeToThe) November 5, 2017

This moment is significant because at one point these two were feuding last year. Cudi made some comments on Twitter about Kanye and Drake, who both tend to use a collective of artists and songwriters to create their songs. It prompted Kanye to respond to Cudi, saying, “Kid Cudi, don't ever mention 'Ye name. I birthed you. We all dealing with that emo shit all the time; me, Pat, Don C. Don't ever mention 'Ye name. Don't try to say who I can do songs with. You mad 'cause I'm doing songs with Drake. Ain't nobody telling 'Ye who to do songs with. Respect the God!"

Well, the past is the past and it looks like Cudi and ‘Ye are cool again. All is G.O.O.D.