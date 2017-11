California rapper KYLE puts on a great live show, and his performance at ComplexCon 2017 was no different. As well as playing hits like "iSpy," KYLE came with some choreographed dance moves, covered Kid Cudi, and kept the energy high. After the show, we spoke to him about how to put on a great live show (Hint: Learn from Kanye West), bling rap, how he stays positive, and more.

