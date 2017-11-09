Have you ever wondered what "Gucci Gang" would sound like if every time Lil Pump said "Gucci Gang" it was actually Lil Uzi Vert saying "yuh"? Or, what if the song was run through Google Translate dozens of times and rapped by a voice simulator?

The YouTube meme community has your back. If you've stayed up late, a little stoned, watching music videos at any point in the last year, you've probably fallen into a weird hole of videos like these at some point. Warped edits of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" had an especially good run. "Gucci Gang's" repetitive song structure makes it the perfect target, though. People are going nuts with this one.

Unsurprisingly, as the internet's love for this song keeps building, "Gucci Gang" just entered the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100—following other highly-memed songs like "Black Beatles" and "Bad and Boujee" that rode the momentum to the top of the charts.

See some of our favorite "Gucci Gang" edits below.