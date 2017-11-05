It's been three years since N*E*R*D—Pharrell, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley—have shared the same stage together, and the celebrated trio made sure their return was a memorable one as they debuted their new album No_One Ever Really Dies on Day 1 of ComplexCon.

The 11-song project boasts incredible guests, including Kendrick Lamar, Future, André 3000, M.I.A., Gucci Mane and Rihanna (who is featured on the previously released "Lemon"). Those in attendance were treated to a first listening session, with a stage that featured real cars for props, vibrant lighting, and dozen of dancers keeping the energy up as the album played.

The trio were situated on a van in the back of the stage at the beginning of the show. After a few tracks, Shay joined the dancers to turn up, then later so did Pharrell. Before "Don't Don't Do It," a collaboration with Kendrick, began, Pharrell explained the inspiration behind the song. He said it was made after the tragic fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.

N.E.R.D. is playing a live listening arena concert now of their new album “No_One Ever Really Dies”, top to bottom at #ComplexCon.



SHOOK. pic.twitter.com/REGx1SED8c — Michael Watson II (@ForeverShowtime) November 5, 2017

"The album’s not coming out tomorrow," Pharrell explained. "We’re giving it to you. It’s yours. You got it before everybody else."

Check out footage of "1000" featuring Future above, a clip of "Don't Don't Do It" with Kendrick below, as well as the tracklist for their new album.

Kendrick will be featured on N.E.R.D.'s upcoming album. The song is titled "Don't Don't Do It." pic.twitter.com/o3VETj0gkv — DUCKWORTH TDE (@DuckworthTDE) November 5, 2017

1. "Deep Down Body Thirst"

2. "Lemon" f/ Rihanna

3. "Voilà" f/ Gucci Mane and Wale

4. "1000" f/ Future

5. "Don't Don't Do It" f/ Kendrick Lamar

6. "Kites" f/ Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.

7. "ESP"

8. "Lightning Fire Magic Prayer"

9. "Rollinem 7’s" f/ André 3000

10. "Lifting You" f/ Ed Sheeran

11. "Secret Life of Tigers"