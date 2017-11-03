Night Lovell has been relatively quiet since he put out the impressive 'Red Teenage Melody' back in 2016, but now he's back making noise.

The Ottawa rapper released two tracks in October, "RIP Trust" and "Jamie's Sin," so it feels like Lovell is gearing up for another release. So it's only right we brought him in for the latest episode of Trending Topics. We went deep on this one, and discussed the Canadian music scene, his love for Runescape, what he's working on, and... toes. This one didn't get too weird, right? No? It did? Oh, well okay, just hit us up in the comments and let us know who you want to see on Trending Topics next.

Watch Trending Topics with IDK below.