Noname dropped one of the best projects of 2016, and there's new music on the way. That much is certain after her performance on the P&P Stage at ComplexCon, where the Chicago rapper performed songs off Telefone and an unnamed new track.

We've heard some excellent performances from Chloe x Halle, Injury Reserve, and many more, but this one stood out—Noname has been busy touring since her album dropped, and this is the first listen of what she has coming next.

Watch a clip above, and follow the rest of the stage's action as it happens on Twitter.