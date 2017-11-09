ComplexCon 2017 was crazy. Tons of artists came through to perform on the Pigeons & Planes stage, and we also got to hang with them backstage and film some interviews and other video content.

One of these videos is a new series we're trying out called One Minute With. Basically, we hold up a camera in the artist's face for 60 seconds and they can do whatever they want. Pretty simple, right? Well, when we tried it out in Long Beach it ended up being some of the best content we left with, so we made a compilation for you.

Watch one minute with Smokepurpp, DRAM, Wifisfuneral, Ski Mask The Slump God, Dreezy, Injury Reserve, Chloe x Halle, and Ronny J above, and watch our interview with Ski Mask The Slump God at ComplexCon below.