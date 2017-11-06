Day two of ComplexCon has been incredible so far, and the Pigeons & Planes stage has been packed with rising stars like Eli Sostre, Injury Reserve, Yung Pinch, Chloe x Halle, and Noname.

Things were taken to another level during Pharrell's label i am OTHER's #BeGreat set. The stage was blessed with some very special performances. Lil Uzi Vert joined Pharrell for "Neon Guts" and "XO Tour Llif3," Migos performed a set that included an insane "Bad and Boujee," and 2 Chainz popped up (with his bulldog Trappy) for a rendition of "Watch Out."

Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa also popped up to perform "Stare" off Beach House 3 while Big K.R.I.T., Kap G, Rexx Life Raj, BIA, Buddy, OG Maco, and more also appeared for short sets. See some of the highlights from the star-studded i am OTHER set below.

Leikeli47 brining the heat for the @i_am_OTHER party right now 🔥 #ComplexCon pic.twitter.com/NBnYr0n39z — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 5, 2017

@pharrell x @migos live at the P&P stage. #ComplexCon A post shared by RAPSEASON (@rapseason) on Nov 5, 2017 at 4:37pm PST