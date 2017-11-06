Day two of ComplexCon has been incredible so far, and the Pigeons & Planes stage has been packed with rising stars like Eli Sostre, Injury Reserve, Yung Pinch, Chloe x Halle, and Noname.
Things were taken to another level during Pharrell's label i am OTHER's #BeGreat set. The stage was blessed with some very special performances. Lil Uzi Vert joined Pharrell for "Neon Guts" and "XO Tour Llif3," Migos performed a set that included an insane "Bad and Boujee," and 2 Chainz popped up (with his bulldog Trappy) for a rendition of "Watch Out."
Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa also popped up to perform "Stare" off Beach House 3 while Big K.R.I.T., Kap G, Rexx Life Raj, BIA, Buddy, OG Maco, and more also appeared for short sets. See some of the highlights from the star-studded i am OTHER set below.
🚨🚨🚨 @Migos JUST HIT THE STAGE!!! 🚨🚨🚨 #ComplexCon pic.twitter.com/tI3Pa4NpNP— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 6, 2017
Like I got neeeeon guts 😝 @LILUZIVERT #complexcon pic.twitter.com/o0nMtsoscl— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 6, 2017
When @Pharrell brought @2chainz out on the P&P stage at #Complexcon 💫 pic.twitter.com/FvegFm2CxF— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 6, 2017
👀 @tydollasign & @wizkhalifa popped up with @Pharrell #ComplexCon pic.twitter.com/OTaUdJnXuK— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 6, 2017
B*TCH YOU GUESSED IT !!! #ComplexCon pic.twitter.com/rmsOYQ7zmn— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 5, 2017
Bia joining the @i_am_OTHER party now 💕 #ComplexCon pic.twitter.com/CXeHUGOYp7— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 5, 2017
Leikeli47 brining the heat for the @i_am_OTHER party right now 🔥 #ComplexCon pic.twitter.com/NBnYr0n39z— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 5, 2017
💥 @BIGKRIT is here ! #ComplexCon pic.twitter.com/z2axLpLA97— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 5, 2017
💫 @Buddy bringing hella energy to the @i_am_OTHER party #ComplexCon pic.twitter.com/x2rhhkXHbZ— Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 5, 2017
The @PigsAndPlans stage was super f*cking lit. #ComplexCon pic.twitter.com/fT7cYXTXfs— Complex (@Complex) November 6, 2017
@Pharrell dancing like lil uzi is the fse 🤣🤣🤣💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 @LILUZIVERT @Complex @ComplexCon pic.twitter.com/p2G69K3bk1— LYBBFYBR❤️ (@prettyflackka) November 6, 2017
@pharrell x @migos live at the P&P stage. #ComplexCon
A post shared by RAPSEASON (@rapseason) on Nov 5, 2017 at 4:37pm PST
#complexcon2017 #liluzivert #allmyfriendsaredead #xotourlife
A post shared by Ricky Borrego (@borrego_ricky) on Nov 5, 2017 at 4:33pm PST