We were a little late to the Pinegrove party, but since naming them one of our favorite indie rock bands of 2017, the New Jersey band has become a P&P mainstay. They're making raw, honest music from their living room, packing twists and turns into every track, and "Intrepid," their first new music since 2016's breakout Cardinal, is case in point.

A subdued verse gives way to a driving chorus and stilted time signature (did they just go from 6/8 to 6/4!?), more proof that these six are musicians that prize the arc of a song—"Intrepid" doesn't really have repeating parts, just a swell that gets better and better.

They've also taken this moment to announce more tour dates. Most of the U.S. stops are sold out, but new European and Australian shows are sure to expand Pinegrove's fan base faster than ever. Listen to "Intrepid" below, then check out the new dates. You can get tickets here.