We were a little late to the Pinegrove party, but since naming them one of our favorite indie rock bands of 2017, the New Jersey band has become a P&P mainstay. They're making raw, honest music from their living room, packing twists and turns into every track, and "Intrepid," their first new music since 2016's breakout Cardinal,  is case in point. 

A subdued verse gives way to a driving chorus and stilted time signature (did they just go from 6/8 to 6/4!?), more proof that these six are musicians that prize the arc of a song—"Intrepid" doesn't really have repeating parts, just a swell that gets better and better. 

They've also taken this moment to announce more tour dates. Most of the U.S. stops are sold out, but new European and Australian shows are sure to expand Pinegrove's fan base faster than ever. Listen to "Intrepid" below, then check out the new dates. You can get tickets here.

Nov 25th, 2017 - Cleveland, OH @ Snowed In*
Nov 26th, 2017 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall* [SOLD OUT]
Nov 27th, 2017 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill* [SOLD OUT]
Nov 28th, 2017 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East* [SOLD OUT]
Nov 29th, 2017 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)*
Dec 1st, 2017 - Orlando, FL @ Backbooth* [SOLD OUT]
Dec 2nd, 2017 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern*
Dec 3rd, 2017 - Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House* [SOLD OUT]
Dec 5th, 2017 - Washington, DC @ The Black Cat* [SOLD OUT]
Dec 6th, 2017 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza* [SOLD OUT]
Dec 7th, 2017 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza* [SOLD OUT]
Dec 8th, 2017 - Boston, MA @ The Royale* [SOLD OUT]
Dec 9th, 2017 - Hamden, CT @ Ballroom at Outer Space* [SOLD OUT]
Dec 10th, 2017 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer* [SOLD OUT]
Dec 29th, 2017 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Mar 7th, 2018 - Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre^
Mar 8th, 2018 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire^
Mar 9th, 2018 - Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s^
Mar 10th, 2018 - Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club^
Mar 11th, 2018 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2^
Mar 13th, 2018 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord^
Mar 14th, 2018 - Brussels, Belgium @ Orangerie^
Mar 15th, 2018 - Paris, France @ The Olympic Cafe^
Mar 16th, 2018 - Cologne, Germany @ Artheater^
Mar 17th, 2018 - Luzern, Switzerland @ Südpol^
Mar 19th, 2018 - Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden^
Mar 20th, 2018 - Hamburg, Germany @ Knust^
Mar 21st, 2018 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen^
Mar 22nd, 2018 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Obaren^
Mar 23rd, 2018 - Oslo, Norway @ John Dee^
Mar 28th, 2018 - Sydney, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory
Mar 30th, 2018 - Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel​

Image via Phil Randall

 