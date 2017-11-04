Ronny J was an early performer on the Pigeons & Planes stage on Saturday at ComplexCon 2017, but he came through with two special guests and endless bass-heavy rap tracks. Ronny is originally from New Jersey, but when he lived in Miami he linked up with artists like Denzel Curry, Smokepurpp, Ski Mask the Slump God and Lil Pump and he's been producing for them ever since.

Ronny J is an essential figure in the new wave of rap, but the surprise guest at the end of his set was a legend from the rock world—Travis Barker. He's best know as the drummer of Blink-182, and he went hard drumming to the set's final track. Earlier, Ronny also brought out California artist Lil Xan.

Check out footage of both the surprise guests below, and shout out Ronny J for killing it with his opening set at ComplexCon. Keep up with everything that's going down at ComplexCon on the P&P Twitter and Instagram.