This year's ComplexCon has already seen its fair share of highlights, and the Pigeons & Planes stage has been crazy. Ski Mask the Slump God is in the midst of an incredible year—he's become the breakout star of South Florida's booming rap scene, and big names like A$AP Ferg and Timbaland have come calling.

Ski delivered on the hype at ComplexCon, playing a high-energy set that included crowd favorites like "Catch Me Outside" and "BabyWipe" while A-Trak and Pusha T watched on from side stage. The show was so lit that Ski ended up crowd surfing in just his boxers while performing "Catch Me Outside."

Watch highlights from the set below, then check out Ski Mask getting interviewed by puppies on our new show Hounded.

Ski Mask @THESLUMPGOD is out here performing & crowd surfing in boxers 😭🔥 #ComplexCon pic.twitter.com/2kNu3U6RQ9 — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) November 4, 2017