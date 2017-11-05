Ski Mask The Slump God killed it on the Pigeons & Planes stage at ComplexCon, and after the show he stopped by for an interview. Ski Mask shared his thoughts on the "SoundCloud rapper" label, talked about what it's like working with legends like Timbaland and Busta Rhymes, and explained why he doesn't have a bad thing to say about major labels.

Ski Mask has come a long way in the last year, but don't expect him to be slowing down any time soon. Check out the interview above, and watch Ski Mask The Slump God's episode of Hounded below.