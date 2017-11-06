Ski Mask The Slump God is one the best up-and-coming rappers out of Florida right now, and he linked up with Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City for the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping.

During the episode, Ski Mask explains that his parents didn't buy him expensive sneakers growing up and made him wearing AND1s as a punishment. He also says that he never got to wear Air Jordans as a kid, but he think it's time to purchase his first pair and change up his sneaker style. Ski Mask says that his dad put him onto Nike Air Max 95s when he was younger, and that he's a huge fan of Air Max 97s this year. He explains that Y-3 is his favorite sneaker brand right now, but he prefers the women's colorways over the men's. Ski Mask goes on to spend over $2,000 on Supreme, a variety of sneakers, and his first pair of Air Jordans.