The first season of Tyler, The Creator's animated TV show The Jellies is currently airing on Adult Swim, and each episode is full of original music made by Tyler.

"I'd say 85 percent [of the music] is mine," he tells GQ in a new interview. "Everything [is] made specifically for the show. It's rare that I use anything old."

"[It's] a challenge for my music side," he says, explaining that the restraints of writing music for television are making him come up with new sounds "It's like, 'Okay, I need to make a song that sounds like a mariachi band.' That forces me to learn new chords, new cadences, and new pockets, just so I can make the music that fits in a 10- or 15-second scene."

Of course, for fans of Tyler who don't watch the show, hearing that all of this music is hiding away on Adult Swim is a little disappointing—especially since he explains that some of the music is in the form of fully developed "real songs."

Fortunately, he says that a full Jellies soundtrack will be released: "Oh, of course! It's so much music. It's real scores too, like the intro is a real two-minute song, "Pop Yo Coochie" is like a real song. A lot of these things are real songs that do exist. One hundred percent you're going to hear some more."

