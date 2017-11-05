Virgil Abloh is a man of many talents. You might know him as the fashion designer behind Off-White or as a close collaborator with Kanye West or as the creative director behind Lil Uzi Vert's Luv Is Rage 2 album cover. When he gets behind the decks to DJ, however, is when we get to see his great taste in rap, grime, house, techno, and more.

Last year, Virgil played the P&P stage at ComplexCon and brought out Ta'East and this year he had a special surprise in store too. As well as playing tracks like Travis Scott's "Upper Echelon," Kanye's "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" and Daft Punk's "One More Time," Virgil brought out Colombian singer J Balvin. The reggaeton artist is a star in his home country and far beyond, and only a couple of months ago Beyoncé remixed his song "Mi Gente."

See footage of the surprise guest appearance and other moments from Virgil's set below.